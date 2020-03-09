Number of coronavirus infection cases in Australia rises to 80

The number of infection cases with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Australia has reached 80, and three deaths have been reported, Report says referring to RT Russian international TV network.

It is noted that most cases were recorded in the state of New South Wales.

However, 22 people out of 80 have already been cured.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll from coronavirus in China rose to 3,119 people.