Number of casualties in London Tower block fire rises to 79

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of dead or missing in the apartment building fire has risen to 79, London police said Monday.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, the new number may change as investigation continues, police Commander Stuart Cundy said addressing the press outside Scotland Yard on Monday.

The search and recovery operation in the 24-story Grenfell Tower continues, Cundy said.

"It's hard to describe the devastation the fire has caused," Cundy added, saying that the authorities are investigating whether any crimes had been committed in the fire.