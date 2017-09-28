Number of airlines suspended flights to north of Iraq increased

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ International flights to the airport of the administrative center of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq - Erbil will be suspended starting from September 29. Report informs citing the Agence France-Presse (AFP), director of the air harbor Talar Faiq Salih.

According to her, flights to Erbil will be stopped, starting from 18:00 local time.

On September 26, a day after the "referendum" on independence, the Iraqi government gave the Kurdish leadership 72 hours to transfer control of all border points and airports to Baghdad. Then Erbil rejected the proposed ultimatum.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Iraq has informed foreign companies about "the suspension of all civilian flights to the airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah since Friday. The Egyptian national air carrier Egypt Air and the Lebanese company Middle East Airlines, the Jordanian Royal Jordanian Airlines, the Emirates Fly Dubai, and three Turkish air carriers: Turkish Airlines, Atlas Global and Pegasus, the company Qatar Airways have already decided to suspend flights.