Notre Dame fire extinguished - VIDEO - UPDATED

The fire at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral has been extinguished, Report informs citing TASS.

"The fire has been extinguished, and we continue to monitor remaining sources of fire and cool down the hot parts of the building. We will make sure the fire will not pick up again," the fire department said.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that the fire has only been "partially extinguished."

A fire broke out at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday at around 7pm local time. The fire is believed to have broken out because of the renovation works underway at the cathedral.

The top part of the spire and the clock of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral have collapsed as a result of the fire. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

**05:29

The fire in the Notre Dame cathedral that erupted on Monday has been localized, Report informs citing Parisien.

The major fire at Notre Dame erupted on Monday evening. Its steeple collapsed and the flame enveloped the supporting structures. The President and the Prime Minister of France arrived at the spot. Nearly 400 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.