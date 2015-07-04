North Korean general escaped

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean General Pak Sin Won escaped from North Korea tothe "third country" through Russian.

Report informs, the information reported by TV "Channel A".

According to the information, during his stay in Moscow the general asked for political asylum in the embassy of some "third country". Pak Sin Won worked at Russian embassy in North Korea, in addition, according to unconfirmed reports, his daughter studied at Moscow University.

According to the channel, a North Korean general has decided to escape from the country due to the fact that one of the leaders of the construction of a ski resort, which also involved by Pak Sin Won, some time ago has been eliminated.

Details about the country he went, not specified yet. Country authorities have not officially informed about the disappearance of the general.