North Korea vowes to strike US with 'unimaginable and surprise' attack

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea threatened the United States with “unimaginable” strike at an unimaginable time.

Report informs referring to the TASS, statement issued by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reads regarding the ongoing naval drills of US and South Korean near Korean peninsula, which involve the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

“The US is running amok by introducing under our nose the targets we have set as primary ones. The US should expect that it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time,” statement said.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group and ships of South Korean Navy are holding joint drills near the coast of South Korea, October 16-26.