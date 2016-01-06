North Korea successfully tested a hydrogen bomb

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea says it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb amid reports of a tremor near the main nuclear test site.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, state media announced the test after monitors detected a 5.1 magnitude quake close to the Punggye-ri site.

The North is thought to have conducted three previous underground nuclear tests there since 2006.

A hydrogen bomb uses fusion to create a blast far more powerful than that of a more basic atomic bomb.