    North Korea successfully tested a hydrogen bomb

    A 5.1 magnitude quake detected after the test close to the Punggye-ri site

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea says it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb amid reports of a tremor near the main nuclear test site.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, state media announced the test after monitors detected a 5.1 magnitude quake close to the Punggye-ri site.

    The North is thought to have conducted three previous underground nuclear tests there since 2006.

    A hydrogen bomb uses fusion to create a blast far more powerful than that of a more basic atomic bomb.

