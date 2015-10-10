 Top
    Close photo mode

    North Korea Showcases Long-Range Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

    North Korea has displayed modified intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT. AZ/  North Korea has displayed modified intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

    South Korean news network YTN reported that KN-08 missiles have a range of up to 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles).

    According to Yonhap news agency, the improved version of the KN-08 missile demonstrated during the parade has a modified warhead.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi