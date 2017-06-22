North Korea's foreign ministry launches website

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministry of North Korea has created its website.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the country's Central News Agency reported.

According to report, through website the ministry has called on those who want to study the foreign policy of the country to mutual understanding, cooperation with North Korea, friendship, peace, and ideas of independence.

The site provides information about the ministry in Korean and English.

Disclosure of e-mail addresses of the Foreign Ministry's several offices is not an ordinary event in this country.

The site contains news about the country's foreign policy, comments on North Korean diplomacy course and other relevant information. There is also a search engine. It is impossible to access the site from North Korea, the siet was created for the use of foreigners and Koreans living abroad.