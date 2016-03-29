North Korea launches missile into Japan Sea

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the projectiles were launched from the city of Hamhung, in northeastern North Korea, and traveled approximately 125 miles before landing in the water, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

The launches came in the wake of ongoing annual South Korean-US military drills that it sees as an invasion rehearsal. The U.N. Security Council last Friday "strongly condemned and expressed grave concern" at that launch along with those of two short-range missiles on March 10, calling them a violation of past U.N. resolutions.

Hours after the UN's decision, North Korea launched short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan. In a closed door meeting called by the United States, the UN Council discussed the two medium-ranged ballistic missiles that North Korea recently released. Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun here confirmed that the site at Pyungye-ri, North Hamgyong Province is being maintained "in a condition that allows another nuclear test to be conducted at short notice".

South Korean military are trying to determine the types of a missile and projectiles fired by the North Monday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing sources. In addition to that, Obama had also signed other unilateral USA measures.

Meanwhile, North Korea claims to be testing a re-entry vehicle aimed at returning a nuclear warhead to the atmosphere from space so it could hit its intended target.