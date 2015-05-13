North Korea defense minister executed for snoozing at events

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has executed its disgraced defense minister for falling asleep at formal events, among other offenses, with the execution carried out using an anti-aircraft gun, a report said Wednesday.

North Korean Defense Minister Hyon Yong Chol had held his post for less than a year but was sacked and sentenced to death for allegedly snoozing during military events and even talking back to supreme leader Kim Jong Un, Report informs Agence France-Presse reported, citing South Korean intelligence.

Hyon was executed in front of "hundred of officials," killed by powerful anti-aircraft fire, a method the AFP report said was "reserved for senior officials whom the leadership wishes to make examples of." North Korean defense ministers are typically in charge of logistics and military exchanges, with the rest of defense policy handled by a communist party committee.