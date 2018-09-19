North Korea and DPRK sign military agreement

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of South Korea and DPRK signed a joint statement on the results of the negotiations held in Pyongyang, Report informs citing Yonhap.

The heads of the military departments of the two countries Song Yong Mu and Moon Jae-in signed an agreement aimed at reducing tension on the Korean Peninsula. In particular, the parties agreed to stop "all hostile actions against each other" and eliminate "the danger of war".

At the same time, the head of North Korea, Kim Jong UN said he intends completely free The Korean Peninsula from nuclear weapons with the President of South Korea Moon Jae-In. The parties signed a joint statement following their third meeting.

Provisions are not given yet, but this proposal was given by the President of South Korea, it is known that he wants to connect the Railways of the two countries.

At the same time the leader of the DPRK promised to visit Seoul in the near future.

After this meeting, the South Korean delegation will leave to meet North Korean artists, and then dinner will be organized for the guest, where Moon Jae-In is expected to sit side by side with ordinary visitors.