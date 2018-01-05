North Korea agrees to negotiate with South Korea

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean authorities have agreed to negotiate with South's officials next week.

Report informs referring to the Yonhap.

It was noted that talks between Pyongyang and Seoul should be held at a high level.

The sides agreed to discuss the issues on a working level through exchange of documents.

Earlier, it was reported that telephone conversation was held between officials of North and South Korea on restoring the "hot line" in the bordering Panmunjon. Then the second conversation took place.