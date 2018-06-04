North Kore removes top military figures

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Pyongyang replaced three of its top military officials ahead of a summit with the United States.

Report informs citing the Lenta, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has signed a decree on Tuesday.

Late last month, the North's state media revealed that Kim Su Gil had been appointed as director of the military's powerful General Political Bureau (GPB), replacing Kim Jong Gak.

The chief of the general staff Ri Myong Su has also been replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong Gil.

And defence minister Pak Yong Sik has been succeeded by No Kwang Chol, previously first vice minister, it added.

The wholesale reshuffle would be unusual if confirmed, Seoul's unification ministry said.

Notably, President Donald Trump is due to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore with Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal high on the agenda and reports said that the reshuffle could be aimed at taming the military.