North and South Korea cease all hostile actions against each other - UPDATED

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ / The leaders of North Korea and South Korea signed a joint declaration on results of the meeting.

Report informs referring to the Associated Press, according to the text of the declaration, the parties cease any hostile actions against each other.

At the same time, the parties agreed on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The declaration says that South and North Koreas will soon begin negotiations on various topics in all areas, including high-level issues.

North and South Korea also agreed to resume the red cross dialogue and exchanges between separated families in the South and the North. The parties will also take actual measures to link the North and South railways.

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un have discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at negotiations held on Friday morning.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, South Korean presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said at a briefing on Friday.

“The leaders talked about denuclearization, peace on the Korean Peninsula and improvement of intra-Korean relations. They had a sincere exchange of opinions on these issues. The consultations will continue today, and a joint declaration will be signed based on their results," he noted.