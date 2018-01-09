North and South Korea begin talks

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first round of talks on normalizing relations between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK began on Tuesday morning in the border township of Panmunjom.

Report informs referring to the TASS, South Korean Ministry of Unification says.

The main issue on discussion at this round of discussions, the first one since December 2015, centers around the practical steps towards improving relations between Seoul and Pyongyang and a possible participation of the DPRK team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Each country has sent a five-strong delegation. Standing at the head of the South Korean delegation is Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. Ri Son Gwon, the chairman of the Committee for Reunification of the Fatherland, leads the North Korean delegation.