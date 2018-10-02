 Top
    Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for discovery in laser physics

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ / The Nobel Prize in Physics 2018 was awarded to Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Moore and Donna Strickland for the discovery in the field of laser physics, the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

    Report informs citing TASS that Arthur Ashkin was awarded for optical tweezers and their application to biological systems.

    The second part of the award was shared by Moore and Strickland for the method of generating high - intensity ultrashort optical signals.

