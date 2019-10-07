Nobel prize in medicine awarded to hypoxia researchers

© AFP https://report.az/storage/news/2b3e42275a8aa773643f5a1e97f3d98f/27060ea0-cb5f-4a6f-9723-b1e97d5abeac_292.jpg

The 2019 Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for discovering how cells respond to varying oxygen levels in the body, one of the most essential adaptive processes for life.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that it was announced in Stockholm by the Nobel Committee at the Karolinska Medical Institute.

The ceremony of awarding the laureates presented on Monday will be traditionally held on December 10, the day of the death of the founder of the Nobel prizes - Swedish entrepreneur and inventor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).

Four of the five prizes bequeathed to him are usually awarded in Stockholm. The peace prize, according to the will of its founder, is awarded in Oslo on December 10. The sum of each of the Nobel prizes in 2019 is 9 million SEK (just under 950 thousand dollars).