    Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to 3 scientists

    Sum of each of the Nobel Prizes this year is 9 million Swedish krona ($1 mln)

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to Frances H. Arnold of the United States, and jointly to George P. Smith of the United States and Gregory P. Winter of the United Kingdom for their work on evolutionary science, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    By tradition, the awarding ceremony will be held in Stockholm on December 10 - the day of the death of Swedish entrepreneur and inventor Alfred Nobel (1833–1896), the founder of Nobel Prizes.

    Notably, the sum of each of the Nobel Prizes this year is 9 million Swedish krona ($1 mln).

