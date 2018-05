Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Campaign to Ban Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) became the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2017, Report informs referring to the TASS.

Nobel laureates in 2017 will receive 9 million Swedish kronas (about $ 1.12 mln).

The Nobel Foundation for the first time since 2001 decided to increase the size of premiums to laureates by 12.5%. Earlier winners received 8 million Swedish kronas (about $ 931,000).