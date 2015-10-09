​Nobel Peace Prize 2015 winner announced

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Tunisian national dialogue quartet, a coalition of civil society organisations, has won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Committee says prize awarded for quartet’s decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution.

“An essential factor for the culmination of the revolution in Tunisia in peaceful, democratic elections last autumn was the effort made by the quartet to support the work of the constituent assembly and to secure approval of the constitutional process among the Tunisian population at large,” the committee said.