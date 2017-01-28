Nobel laureates protest Trump’s immigration policy

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven Nobel laureates, thousands of leading academics, alarmed by an executive order signed by President Trump on Friday afternoon instituting “extreme vetting” of refugees with a goal of keeping refugees from number of countries, including Syria, from entering the country, have signed onto a petition denouncing his action, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The petition began circulating among friends Thursday evening, a day before Trump signed the order, as soon as information on its expected content emerged. 11 Nobel laureates have signed the petition so far, and number of its supporters is growing.

Stanford university professor, Nobel Prize winner Alvin Roth, Harvard university professor, Nobel Prize winner Eric Maskin, Nobel prize winner Eugene Fama, 2014 Nobel Prize winner on medicine Norwegian scholar Edvard Moser, 1995 Nobel Prize winner, biologist Eric Wieschaus and other Nobel laureates, members of academy of sciences, scholars, students of prominent universities are among supporters of the petition.

Presidential order signed by Trump Friday includes a 120-day ban on refugees being resettled in the US and an indefinite ban on the resettlement of Syrian refugees. According to the document, visas will be suspended to people from mostly Muslim states for next 90 days.