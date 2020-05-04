​No new COVID-19 case reported in New Zealand

New Zealand reported no new case of coronavirus on May 3 for the first time in six weeks, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,487.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths, the country's death toll remaining at 20.

As of Monday, 1,276 people have recovered, or 86 percent of the overall case total.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China's Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,566,000 globally, resulting in more than 1,156,000 recoveries and over 248,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.