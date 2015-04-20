No clear winner in first round of Turkish Cypriots polls

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ No candidate has emerged as a clear winner in the first round of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ presidential elections, which will be now decided on April 26, it was announced Sunday.

Report informs referring the information given by the Anadolu Agency, Supreme Election Committee Chairman Safak Oneri said that none of the candidates in the elections reached the required 50 percent of votes.

According to the first round results, incumbent president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Dervis Eroglu, who is supported by the National Unity Party and Democratic Party-National Forces, lead with 28.35 percent votes; he was followed by an independent candidate, Mustafa Akinci, with 26.8 percent votes; Republican Turkish Party-United Forces candidate and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Speaker Sibel Siber was next with 22.49 percent votes; and Independent Turkish Cypriot negotiator Kudret Ozersay got 21.25 percent votes.

According to election rules, a second round would be held on April 26 between the two candidates, Dervis Eroglu and Mustafa Akinci, who gained the most votes in the first round.

Turkish Cypriots exercised their voting rights in the country’s seventh presidential election Sunday, in which seven candidates including Mustafa Onurer, Mustafa Ulas, and Arif Salih Kirdag were in the race.

The candidate who gets the most votes in the second round will be declared the country's next president.