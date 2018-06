Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nine Turkish citizens kidnapped two weeks ago in Libya are released.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the information on the release of Turks distributed by Mohamed Hegazy, spokesman of the Libyan pro-government military forces of General Khalifa Haftorah.

UN also applied demanding the release of Turkish citizens.

The Turks were kidnapped on October 31 in the north-west of Libya when they were on the way to the Turkish consulate in Misurata.