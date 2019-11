© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul https://report.az/storage/news/23c8eead42ab40e29a9c26b8ea64e71b/8081e190-4108-4e0b-96de-2062b0486e51_292.jpg

Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, the explosion took place on Saturday morning in the Darqad district when the children were going to school.