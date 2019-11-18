 Top

Press: Nine people were killed in California shooting - PHOTO

Nine people were killed in California shooting

Witnesses report about shooting in Fresno, California.

Report informs citing the Komsomolskaya Pravda that the details of the incident are not known.

By preliminary information, the conflict happened this night. The victims were attending a family and friends gathering in the backyard of a home when an unknown suspect approached and opened fire.

Emergency officials are already working at the site, nine people applied for medical aid. Casualties are reported without specifying the number.

