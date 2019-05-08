Nine people killed in Pakistan mosque explosion

© AFP 2019 / STRDEL https://report.az/storage/news/fd6c36cebc487c38c6b6565d8267563c/6bede69b-3999-4e42-b683-aafc1af5a9e6_292.jpg

Nine people were killed in an explosion outside a major Sufi Muslim shrine in the Pakistani city of Lahore, Report informs citing Sputnik.

TV GeoNews reported referring to sources that the elite forces of the Punjab police were targeted.

According to the authorities, another 24 people were injured in the bomb blast. The condition of most of them is assessed as critical.

Lahore police chief Ghazanfar Ali said the bombing appeared to target police officers outside the shrine, known as Data Darbar, where Sufi saint Ali Hajveri is buried. Hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the shrine when the blast took place, he said.