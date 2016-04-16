Nine candidates passed first stage of interview for UN Secretary General post

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ First stage of the interview of the candidates with Member States for the post of UN Secretary General has been completed at the UN headquarters in New York.

Report informs, currently, nine candidates have officially been nominated to the post of UN Secretary General. Seven of them are from Eastern Europe. Srgjan Kerim is from former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Vesna Pusic from Croatia, Igor Luksic from Montenegro, Danilo Turk from Slovenia, Irina Bokova from Bulgaria, Natalia Gherman from the Republic of Moldova and Vuk Jeremic from Serbia. Antonio Guterres from Portugal and Helen Clark from New Zealand are also among the candidates.

The candidates responded to 800 questions.

One more round of meetings of candidates with the UN Member States will be held in June. In July, UN Security Council will begin election of a new Secretary General.

The new Secretary General will take office in January 2017. His term of office will be five years.