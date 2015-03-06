Nine candidates apply for registration as Kazakhstan presidential candidates

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission, 9 presidential candidates have applied for official registration to date.

The list of nominees includes five self-nominated candidates, who never held key positions and whose names would not be known to the general public.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrissov said on Thursday the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held in accordance with the country’s legislation and recommendations from international organizations.

The minister’s remarks came during a meeting with the members of the mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Richard Lappin and Radivoje Grujic.

Idrissov also briefed the two OSCE experts on the Ministry’s work with international monitors and the on-going consultations with them.

"Kazakhstan is determined to ensure the most open, transparent and fair elections in accordance with the domestic statutes of the law and international standards and is interested in constructive cooperation with international experts, who will arrive to the republic to monitor the elections scheduled for April 26", the Foreign Ministry said.