Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland will be independent

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Scotland will be an independent country.

Report informs referring to Associated Press, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon told.

"I'm very confident that Scotland will be an independent country in my lifetime - well within my lifetime - and take its seat at the United Nations alongside all the other independent countries of the world, large and small," the 46-year-old Scottish leader said. Sturgeon said a new referendum "should be on the same basis as the last referendum."

But the politician told that England and Scotland should preserve free trade even after independence from UK. "Scotland and England should always trade freely with each other," Sturgeon said. "It's in our mutual benefit. But I want that as well as trade within the single market because that is so important to Scotland's interests."