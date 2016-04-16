Nicaraguan urged to abandon car washes due to the drought

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ The government of Nicaragua announced relief measures for the drought, which is expected to last until mid-may. In particular, the inhabitants of the country are recommended to refuse from washing cars. Report informs referring to La Prensa.

"We especially urge you to save water residents of the Central and Eastern parts of the country", — said the Executive Director of the Nicaraguan company for water supply and sanitation Erving Barreda. He asked me to refrain from not only washing of cars and streets.

The official was supported by the cardinal of Nicaragua, Leopoldo Brenes. "Climate change require changes in the behavior of us all," he said.

The drought in Nicaragua is associated with insufficient rainfall. According to local experts, water shortage should be compensated in the second half of may, but some experts say that every year the rains will be less because of global warming. In 2015, the country's loss due to the drought amounted to 171 million dollars.

According to La Prensa, the lack of precipitation is felt in Venezuela. The country's President Nicolas Maduro in early April reported that HPP due to low water level decreased electricity generation. In this regard, the President urged citizens to refrain from the use of hair dryers and air conditioners.