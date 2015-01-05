Next World Economic Forum to held on January 21-24 in Davos

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Next World Economic Forum to held in on January 21-24 in Davos. Report informs citing press-service of World Economic Forum, main issue of the forum is the new global context, economic growth and stability, crisises and their preventing measures, cooperation , socium and security, innovations and industry development.

Chief executives and chairs of our 1,000 Partner and Member companies, Political leaders (from the G20 and other relevant countries), Heads of international organizations, Experts representing our Global Agenda Councils, Representatives from all our civil society communities, Young Global Leaders, Social Entrepreneurs, Technology Pioneers, Global Shapers (under the age of 30), Media leaders, Spiritual and cultural leaders.

This Annual Meeting will also inaugurate Transformation Maps to frame global, industry and regional issues. These maps will be reviewed by 1,000 of the world’s top experts at the Summit on the Global Agenda in Dubai in November. At the Annual Meeting, participants can use the maps to understand the key drivers of change, as well as the emerging trends reshaping the world. And in the true “Davos Spirit”, the aim is to highlight not only future risks and opportunities but also to elaborate bold ideas and strategic options to consider in the year ahead.