    Next session of the Crans Montana Forum will be held in Morocco

    Dakhla will have the honor to host the 9th annual session of Crans Montana Forum scheduled to take place on March 4-6

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Next session of the Crans Montana Forum will be held in Dakhla city, Morocco on March 12-14, 2015. Report informs referring to the Embassy of Morocco to Azerbaijan the forum to be held under the high patronage of King Mohammad VI.

    The Forum will bring together heads of states and governments, ministers, MPs and businesses from all over the world, but more particularly from Africa, the Arab world, central Asia and south America in order to tackle the major challenges and opportunities for Africa as well as to promote the cooperation.

    It should be noted that, on June 27-30, 2013 Crans Montana Forum was held in Baku. 

