Next Normandy Four Ministerial Talks to Be Held Before Mid-March

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next Normandy Four ministerial meeting will be held no later than in early March, the German Foreign Ministry said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and French Foreign Ministry's senior diplomat Nicolas de Riviere met in Munich to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine.

“The next meeting in the ‘Normandy format’ on the ministerial level will be held in the beginning of March as the latest,” the ministry said in a statement.