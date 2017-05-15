Next meeting in Silk Road format will be held in 2019

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and CPC Chairman Xi Jinping reported that the next meeting in the format of the Silk Road will be held in 2019, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Our leading, presiding president of China, Mr. Xi Jinping announced that the next meeting in such a format will be held in 2019. How effective it is life will show, but today, in fact, everything we talked about works in one or another way", Putin said at a press conference.

Notably, two-day international forum One belt - one road has come to the end in China’s capital, Beijing.