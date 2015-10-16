Newborn baby is found alive after it was dumped in a black bin bag - VIDEO

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ a tiny baby was found alive inside a black bin bag with its umbilical cord still attached, Report informs referring to the Dailymail.

The footage shows a group of men and women helping the newborn after discovering it inside the bag at the side of the road.

To their surprise, the baby is alive and spreads out its arms as it is picked up by a good samaritan.

A woman in a pink tracksuit is filmed putting on a pair of plastic cleaning gloves before ripping open the bag containing the infant.

Another lays out a piece of fabric for the baby to be placed on after it was carefully removed.

As the newborn is lifted, it become apparent that not only the umbilical cord, but also the placenta remain attached.

The women wrap the baby in the material alongside the placenta and carry it to safety.

It is not known where the video was shot, although it is believed to be in the Philippines.