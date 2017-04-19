New Zealand tightens visa requirements for foreign workers

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ New Zealand has introduced tougher visa requirements for skilled workers and reaffirmed its “Kiwis first” stance on immigration following similar moves made yesterday by Australia and the US.

Report informs citing the TASS, immigration minister Michael Woodhouse said on Wednesday.

“Kiwis first" approach with the changes designed to better manage immigration and to fill genuine skills shortages to contribute to the economy.

The new rules, in particular, provide for limiting the opportunities for foreigners working in the country to invite their families, reduce the duration of work visas.

A ay before Australia has announced the decision to tighten the visa regime for foreign workers.