New York: two teens wounded in gunfire near Brooklyn museum

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two teens were seriously injured in gunfire near the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday night.

Report informs citing foreign media, the shots rang out at about 9:15 p.m. at Mount Prospect Park on Eastern Pkwy, near Washington Ave.

One teen took a shot to the hip and the other suffered wounds to the arm and stomach in the park opposite the museum, police told the Daily News.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victims by names, ages or gender on Sunday night. No updates on their condition were immediately available.