New York Times: Unprecedented staff turnover in key positions in Trump administration

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ American edition New York Times has published a list of all retired or dismissed federal officials from the White House’s staff, according to the Report.

Yesterday US permanent representative to the UN Nikki Haley announced his departure at the end of the year. US President Donald Trump said that she informed him about six months ago, because she wanted to take a break after two years in the administration.

The publication notes the unprecedented staff turnover in key positions in the current US President’s administration. In particular, during D. Trump's tenure as President, the Director of Public Relations in the White House has changed four times. Some roles have been more volatile than others. For example, there have been four White House communications directors, with stints ranging from less than a week (Anthony Scaramucci) to more than six months (Hope Hicks). Sean Spicer, while serving as press secretary, filled the position twice — once in an acting capacity after Michael Dubke resigned.

On several occasions, Mr. Trump has filled newly open positions with officials already in his administration. He chose Mike Pompeo, the C.I.A. director, to replace Mr. Tillerson, and Mr. Pompeo’s deputy, Gina Haspel, to replace Mr. Pompeo. Ms. Hicks, a longtime aide and confidant, took over communications after Mr. Scaramucci’s disastrous tenure. And Kirstjen Nielsen, who now leads the Department of Homeland Security, crisscrossed from that department to the White House and then back again.