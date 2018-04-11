New York Times: Trump was recommended to apply massive strikes on several targets

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump was submitted several options for review regarding the use of force against Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Duma. Report informs, this was written by the New York Times, referring to the sources in the White House.

These options include launching missiles at multiple targets for more than one day.

According to sources in the White House, Trump and his advisers a day before considered plans for a more severe attack on Syria than last year’s attack on the military airfield in the province of Homs.

The White House believes that the identical power action this time will not have the proper influence on Damascus. Therefore, the elaboration of options for US actions provides for a scenario of a more detailed and long-term operation.

At the same time, the Associated Press citing unnamed US officials, reports that the US, France and Britain held expanded consultations on the issue of striking Syria by the end of this week, but none of the leaders of the three countries has made a firm decision.