New York struck by biggest snowstorm - VIDEO

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Snow storm hit New York, the thickness of the snow cover in the city reaches 30 cm, Report informs citing the foreign media.

In a number of areas of the city, traffic is disrupted.

According to CTV News, airlines have announced the cancellation of thousands of flights from airports located in the northeast of the United States.Emergency services are put on standby mode due to possible flooding of coastal zones and power outages.

In some regions, schools and other institutions are closed. Thus, the UN headquarters will be closed today.

According to the White House, due to a heavy snowfall on the East Coast of the United States, the meeting of US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel cancelled.