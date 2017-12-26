New York Post: Trump spent nearly a third of his presidency on vacation

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump has spent nearly a third of his time in office from January 20, 2017 at one of his properties, Report informs citing the New York Post.

Currently, US President is vacationing at his exclusive Florida resort for the Christmas holiday. He will remain there for 10 days.

During this year, Trump has visited his properties 100 times, including spending 40 days at his golf resort in Bedminster, NJ, and 40 days at Mar-a-Lago, known as the “Winter White House.”

The report said other presidents often spent time away at homes they owned or rented accommodations. But Trump stays at places he owns but where others pay to stay, the report said.

By contrast, the report said Obama and his family spent $96 million on travel during his eight years in office, amounting to an average of about $1 million a month. Trump’s air travel cost to Florida alone has averaged about $1.5 million a month.

During his presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Obama for the time he spent golfing while on vacation and said he would not be the kind of president who took vacations.

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done”, the Republican candidate said.