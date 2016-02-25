New York marks 50th anniversary of UNDP

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is only possible with a broad coalition of leaders from government, civil society, multilaterals and the private sector.

Report informs citing the foreign media, said Helen Clark, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP) on the eve of a major Ministerial Meeting to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

The SDGs are the 17 ambitious goals that set out the world’s development agenda between now and 2030, and include a commitment to eradicate poverty, reduce inequality and spread peace and justice.

“Government leadership is vital for achieving the SDGs, together with partnerships with civil society, the private sector, philanthropy and the multilateral system. Working together, we can achieve our goals of a world which is free of poverty and inequality,” Helen Clark said.

“Using the Sustainable Development Goals as our guide, a world where economies and societies are more inclusive can be built, and the planet can be protected from the worst effects of climate change and other forms of environmental degradation,” she added.

Clark noted that UNDP is well placed to play a critical role in achieving the SDGs after 50 years on the frontlines of global development. In that half-century, UNDP has helped build institutions, increase resilience, and support countries as they implement vital reforms. It also continues to lead the co-ordination of the essential work of the UN system.

“Our work has contributed to major development gains in many countries around the world. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, the UNDP recommits itself to this task,” Clark said.

To mark the anniversary, more than 80 Ministers from across the world will meet in the United Nations General Assembly in New York on February 24 to chart a course for the future of global development.