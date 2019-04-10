New York declares health emergency over measles outbreak

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York has declared public health emergency due to measles outbreak in Brooklyn, Report informs citing the information disseminated by The New York Times.

He stressed that a measles outbreak should be eliminated as soon as possible. The mayor announced compulsory vaccination in this regard.

In case of refusal from vaccination, residents of the district are threatened with a fine of up to one thousand dollars.

Currently, 258 cases of measles are recorded in New York , 21 people were hospitalized.