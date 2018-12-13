New York City on fire: 12 injured - VIDEO

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fire raged through a row of businesses in New York City early Thursday, collapsing part of a roof and injuring 12 people including seven firefighters. Report informs citing the Associated Press.

The fire was reported in a restaurant around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on Queens Boulevard, and the flames spread between the roof and ceilings to neighboring businesses. About six businesses were affected.

Orange flames shot into the air and smoke engulfed the neighborhood of Sunnyside.

At least a dozen firefighters were in the immediate area when an apparent “smoke explosion” erupted and the roof collapsed.

Nearly 200 firefighters and emergency personnel worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.