 Top
    Close photo mode

    New WHO Director-General takes office

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared priority issues to implement as an organization leader

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former Health and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus takes office as Director-General of the World Health Organization.

    Report informs citing TASS, he declared priority issues to implement as an organization leader.

    The new director-general said that he will continue to carry out reforms, succeeding Margaret Chan and do his utmost to direct the proceeds to the solution of key problems.

    Notably, T.A.Ghebreyesus is the first African elected to this position. The 52-year-old politician's term of office is 5 years.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi