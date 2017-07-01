New WHO Director-General takes office

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former Health and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus takes office as Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Report informs citing TASS, he declared priority issues to implement as an organization leader.

The new director-general said that he will continue to carry out reforms, succeeding Margaret Chan and do his utmost to direct the proceeds to the solution of key problems.

Notably, T.A.Ghebreyesus is the first African elected to this position. The 52-year-old politician's term of office is 5 years.