New UN chief speaks with Donald Trump by phone

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ President-elect Donald Trump spoke Wednesday morning with new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by phone, Report informs referring to statement of United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq.

According to him, this was an introductory phone call during which they had a very positive discussion on U.S./U.N. relations.

Answering questions of correspondents, Farhan Haq told the sides didn’t discuss UN budget. He noted that the secretary-general is looking forward to engaging with the president after his inauguration