New storm approaches Philippines after typhoon kills 20

A new storm was threatening to dump heavy rain on the southern Philippines on Friday, as people in northern farming regions battled floods from deadly Typhoon Melor, Report informs referring to the foreign media, local authorities said.

A tropical depression, locally named "Onyok", was heading for the southern island of Mindanao as Melor moved further out to the South China Sea after claiming at least 20 lives, the government weather bureau reported Thursday.

Melor tore in from the Pacific Ocean and hit the eastern Philippines on Monday, then caused major flooding across the central and northern regions of the archipelago throughout the week.

Although the typhoon left the Philippines on Wednesday, floodwaters about a metre (three feet) deep still covered farming regions about an hour`s drive north of Manila, the national capital.

Local disaster management officer Angie Blanco said these floods were expected to rise further as waters from other parts of the main island of Luzon flowed into the floodplain.

"Maybe tonight, it will hit four to five feet," Blanco said

"But people are not leaving unless they are forced to do so. They are used to this situation."