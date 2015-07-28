US appoints new special envoy on Syria

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry announces the appointment of Michael Ratney as the new U.S. special envoy for Syria, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

"Michael - Senior Officer of Foreign Service. He is fluent in Arabic, and he had a brilliant career in Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar and in other countries, said Kerry. M. Ratney will succeed Daniel Rubinstein.

US Secretary of State made it clear that a change of the representative of Syria will not affect US policy in the region.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement on the political transformation that will leave behind (the government of Syrian President - Ed.) Bashar al-Assad, we intend to confront the common threat of terrorism, support moderate opposition and respond to a humanitarian catastrophe," - said Kerry.